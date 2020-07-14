Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and 3 family members test positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Four members of Bollywood’s first family have tested positive for Covid-19.

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and their eight-year-old daughter have contracted the virus.

On Saturday (July 11), Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to hospital. A short while later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter were also found to have been infected.

Both father and son confirmed their health condition on Twitter and assured fans that they were in a stable condition.

- Advertisement -

Abhishek said his wife, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, and their eight-year-old daughter had also been infected by Covid-19.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested Covid-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home,” he tweeted, saying other family members had tested negative and thanking Indians for their wishes and prayers.

“My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!,” added Abhishek, 44, also an actor.

Amitabh, 77, is Bollywood’s most well-known celebrity and fans conducted Hindu prayer rituals for the whole family. He endorses dozens of Indian and global brands, and has a net worth estimated to be over US$100 million (S$138 million).

His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, 46, who often features on “most beautiful” lists, has also worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for some multinational companies, including L’Oreal.

There has been no information on Bachchan’s wife and Abhishek’s actress mother Jaya Baduri, 72.

Fan Jayant Sathe tweeted: “It’s shocking to know that one of the richest and most talented, educated families can get infected. We can only hope the family recovers as it’s important for the morale of millions.”

“Get well soon, sir,” the actor Paresh Rawal tweeted. “Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers,” added Bollywood leading man Akshay Kumar.

As of Sunday (July 12) India had recorded at least 851,261 cases of Covid-19 — only behind America and Brazil. At least 22,696 people in India have died from the deadly virus. /TISG