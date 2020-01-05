Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend found dead

- Advertisement -

Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has been found dead aged 30, according to his lawyer. He was found liable for her death after giving her a ‘toxic cocktail.’

In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22 passed away and she was the only child of pop legend Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The details of how Nick Gordon died cannot be disclosed, according to lawyer Joe Habachy.

Atlanta-based Habachy said that it has been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wrecked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

Gordon was asked by a US judge in November 2016 to pay more than USD$36 million in a wrongful death suit brought by the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Similar to how her mother died, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta-area home while Gordon and a guest were there.

Gordon grew up alongside Bobbi Kristina Brown and was raised by Houston in her home although he was never formally adopted by the pop singer.

According to the lawsuit filed by Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate, Gordon had lashed out at Bobbi Kristina Brown in a fit of jealousy that evening after being ‘out all night on a cocaine and drinking binge.’

The wrongful death suit filed in Altanta, Georgia stated that Gordon gave Bobbi Kristina Brown a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious.

Bobbi’s face was then put down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.

It was unclear whether Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death was accidental or intentional according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bobbi Kristina Brown had marijuana, alcohol, cocaine and morphine in her body based on an autopsy.

Habachy said that despite all of the challenges his client faced over the last few years, Habachy can honestly say that Nick worked hard to hold his head up, staying sober.

Nick genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.

He added that his heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.

In February 2012, on the eve of the Grammy Awards, Whitney Houston was found face down in a bathtub at a Los Angeles hotel.