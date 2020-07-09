BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks multiple Guinness World Records

- Advertisement -

Roseanne Park, known by her stage name Rosé has broken multiple Guinness World Records. The Australian singer is part of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and she achieved several records because of BLACKPINK’s hit single, How You Like That. On the first day of its debut on YouTube, the music video for How You Like That gained 86.3 million views making it the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours. Besides that, the hit single is the most viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours and also most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Previously, the three records were held by South Korean boy band BTS with their track, Boy With Luv, in a collaboration with US singer Halsey. The most viewed records on YouTube were also held by US singers Ariana Grande with Thank U Next and Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do. How You Like That was released in June and it became an overnight success. The track reached number 1 in iTunes charts in more than 60 countries including America, with over 200 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK recently teamed up with US singer Lady Gaga and they released the single Sour Candy. The single reached No.8 on the ARIA singles chart. Sour Candy is now the highest-charting single from a K-pop in Australia. BTS and Halsey’s Boy With Luv previously held the record which peaked at No. 10. BLACKPINK is a South Korean group but Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Melbourne.

Her fellow band member Lisa is Thai. Rosé was studying at the Canterbury Girl’s Secondary College in her teenage years when she was discovered after succeeding a local audition for Korean entertainment agency YG Entertainment. She then moved to Seoul to learn singing, dancing and language lessons for a few years before debuting with BLACKPINK in late 2016. BLACKPINK is currently working on a new full-length album which is scheduled to be released later this year. /TISG