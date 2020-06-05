BLACKPINK’s Lisa scammed by ex-manager to fund gambling habit

- Advertisement -

YG Entertainment, the label for K-pop group BLACKPINK released a statement saying that Lisa, one of the BLACKPINK members has been scammed of one billion Korean won by her ex-manager. Market News, a Korean media outlet reported that the Thai singer, Lisa was asked to give her money to him after her ex-manager told her he would aid her with property investments. The ex-manager used up the money to fund his gambling habit instead.

YG Entertainment said that they will take action against the manager, known as “A” for abusing Lisa’s trust and making use of her. YG revealed that through an internal investigation, Lisa was a victim of fraud by her ex-manager, “A”. Based on Lisa’s desires of an amicable settlement, as he was an ex-manager that she believed in, “A” has agreed to return some of the money he took and the rest of the amount will be returned through an instalment plan as he has left the company.

YG Entertainment shared via Soompi that the label is embarrassed by A’s behaviour who made use of his trust with the artiste. The label feels responsible for the management and supervision of its staff. An insider shared with Market News that “A” had worked with Lisa since her debut in 2016. The ex-manager was trustworthy among the YG Entertainment staff and BLACKPINK members. The insider said that Lisa was an easy target for financial scams as a young foreigner in South Korea.

Besides, the insider hoped that YG Entertainment will take action for the hurt and financial losses caused by their staff member. Lalisa Manoban, known popularly as Lisa was born on 27 March 1997 in Buriram Province, Thailand. She is a rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea and she is a member of BLACKPINK under the management of YG Entertainment. Her original name was Pranpriya Manoban and she later changed it to Lalisa.

Lisa is the only child of her Thai mother and Swiss stepfather. She finished her studies at Praphamontree School 1 and 2. At a young age, Lisa was interested in the K-pop industry and was a fan of Big Bang and 2NE1. She joined several contests before she made it in the K-pop industry. Lisa auditioned to join YG Entertainment in Thailand in 2010 and among the 4,000 applicants she was the only one who made it. On 11 April 2011, she joined their label as their first foreign trainee. Lisa also modelled for Nona9on and Moonshot in 2015 and 2016. In 2016 she debuted as a member of BLACKPINK. /TISG