BLACKPINK’s latest track becomes second biggest song on Spotify

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK just dropped its latest single, How You Like That. The track has become the second biggest song in the world on Spotify. On the second day of its release, How You Like That rose from number 5 to number 2 on the global Spotify chart. BLACKPINK’s latest single garnered 4.894 million global Spotify streams on Saturday right behind DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s Rockstar which has topped the chart for almost two weeks straight.

How You Like That accumulated 821,000 more global streams on Saturday than on its Friday debut and it added 40,000 more streams in the US where it climbed from number 10 to number 8. The single is the K-pop group’s first lead single since Kill this Love which was released in April 2019 and it precedes their debut full-length album due in September. The much-awaited track debuted at number 1 on iTunes in more than 60 countries.

It is the most for any song by a girl group, breaking a record BLACKPINK set last month with their Lady Gaga collaboration, Sour Candy. How You Like That set the record for the biggest girl group debut in Spotify history, another record they recently set with Sour Candy. Sour Candy still takes the lead in terms of overall single-day streams, with a whopping 6.225 million global streams on its second day of release.

With the way How You Like That is going, it could overtake Sour Candy for the biggest single-day streams for a K-pop act or girl group in Spotify history. The single also has a chance to become BLACKPINK’s highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100, a milestone they also reached with, Sour Candy which peaked at number 33.

BLACKPINK’s latest track benefits from a music video that is off to a meteoric start. The live view count on YouTube is over 133 million in less than three days. Pending official confirmation from YouTube, How You Like That could also break the 24-hour YouTube debut record, which BTS’ Boy with Luv currently holds. YouTube record or not, How You Like That is of to an astounding start, as is BLACKPINK’s long-awaited comeback.