BLACKPINK talks about collaboration with Lady Gaga

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK will be making their much-anticipated comeback with their single How You Like That today. BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé held an international media conference live-streamed from an empty auditorium in Seoul in accordance to health and safety measures for the coronavirus pandemic. The music video release is scheduled at 6pm KST today. Jennie, 24, gave fans an idea of what they can expect from the new single and shared about the process of perfecting the musical and aesthetic elements of the song.

“How You Like That is a hip-hop song and we tried to put together outfits that could bring out synergy with the emotional aspects of the single and the sets of the music video.

“Rather than focusing on a single concept, we tried to meld in Blackpink’s unique colours and ideas into the visuals and we put a lot of thought into it, so we hope you guys enjoy it,” she said.

The new track will be BLACKPINK’s first comeback single since their last release Kill This Love. Kill This Love broke YouTube records and it was the highest-charting song by a South Korean girl group in the US and the UK. At that time the quartet was occupied with adding international singers to their list of collaborations, most recently with Lady Gaga. They teamed up to release Sour Candy off Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica.

Collaborating with Lady Gaga was a dream come true for the girls as Lady Gaga is an artiste they admired even before they debuted. “In the beginning, we had a phone call with (Lady Gaga) and she told us that she loved the uniqueness of Blackpink and we were more than happy to collaborate with her.

“We’re huge fans of Lady Gaga from even before our debut and it was so much fun working with her.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity and thankful that so many international fans loved the song,” said Jennie.

Jisoo, 25, credited BLACKPINK’s dedication in constantly innovating their musical style and concept which is why the group gained the attention of renowned Western musicians for collaboration.

“I think a collaboration should be a work that gives positive energy to each other. Through the musical exchange, we should be inspired by each other.

“As artistes, we are always thinking about how we can bring out a new side of ourselves and how we can become more confident.

“I think the effort that we’re putting in is why global stars want to do collaborations with us.”

BLACKPINK’s latest single How You Like That was released on their official YouTube and VLive channels at 6pm KST with an online countdown party that started at 5pm KST. Within three days of its release, the teaser for the song’s music video garnered 16.9 million views on YouTube and is currently trending at number three on the platform.

Check out the teaser here: