BLACKPINK members set to release solo tracks

YG Entertainment, the label for South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has revealed that the members’ solo releases are underway. The label released a statement on June 1 to share the good news. Fans have been informed that the group will be making a comeback and releasing a new album in June and September. Observing the feedback by fans all over the world, the label noted that the fans were wondering about the solo release plans by each member.

In response to that, YG then decided to let the fans know how the plans are going. In November 2018, Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO was dropped. Rosé’s first-ever solo track has been in progress for more than a year. YG Entertainment asked for fans to be patient as the label is planning to release multiple songs in an album format instead of a digital single. Rosé’s solo works are done and it will be released in September after the launch of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album.

The reason for this is because BLACKPINK wanted to make a comeback as a group so a full-length album is more important. Lisa’s solo single is prepared for release and the label is working on Jisoo’s solo single release too. After the release of the group’s full-length album in September, it will be followed by the solo releases of each member in sequential order.

YG Entertainment is thankful towards the fans in and out of Korea who have supported BLACKPINK all this while. The label is always taking note of the fans’ feedback which may sound unimportant but it is crucial. YG will continue to support BLACKPINK to create better music and help them thrive. The label added that it is the first and most important thing the label should consider to repay the fans’ love and support for the girl group.

YG asked the fans of BLACKPINK to continue to encourage and support BLACKPINK who is preparing for their comeback this month. Last month YG confirmed that BLACKPINK will be making a three-step comeback starting in June and following up to their full-length album launch in September. /TISG