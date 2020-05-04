BLACKPINK goes against TWICE in top girl band match

- Advertisement -

This upcoming summer, two top girl bands TWICE and BLACKPINK will be going against each other in a K-pop match. TWICE made its debut in 2015 while BLACKPINK debuted a year later. These girl groups are responsible for cementing the success of K-pop and Korean female musicians worldwide. Both groups are set to release new music this summer. Multinational girl band TWICE is the most likely to return to the music scene first. Sharing with an online streaming session this week, TWICE, a band with nine members shared that they are planning to release a new single called More & More on 1 June 2020.

Their last EP Feel Special was released in September last year. More & More brings all the nine members together after Japanese member Mina was not around late 2019 due to health reasons. She has made a comeback with TWICE and has been appearing at promotion events including the online streaming event. YG Entertainment has hinted that BLACKPINK may return early 2020. The label said that the quartet has begun to record new songs since December to make a comeback.

In April, BLACKPINK made a buzz online when news broke about the band’s collaboration with Lady Gaga for her album Chromatica. The single Sour Candy is the album’s 10th track and it features BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga. The K-pop group also uploaded videos on YouTube, breaking records. BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love hit 800 million views on YouTube and it is the first of K-pop artists to do so. In 2019, the song is the only K-pop piece of the 10 most viewed music videos of the world.

BLACKPINKs Ddu-du Ddu-du also hit 1.1billion views on YouTube in March, breaking records for a K-pop band. As for TWICE, it’s ninth Platinum certificate was earned in Japan last month. Their 2019 Japanese full-length album &TWICE was given the discographic title by the Japanese recording industry after selling 250,000 copies in Japan. It marked the ninth platinum title TWICE garnered in the country.

Earlier this week, a YouTube documentary on the band called TWICE: Seize the Light aired in 81 countries and territories. It is about the story of how the band became successful. The return of BLACKPINK and TWICE is much anticipated among fans. /TISG