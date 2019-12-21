BLACKPINK fans seek better treatment for group from YG Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Fans of South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are levelling up their game to ensure that the group’s management, YG Entertainment, fulfills their demands.

Malay Mail quoted K-pop entertainment news portal Koreaboo as saying that BLACKPINK’s fans, better known as Blinks, had placed advertisements all over Seoul where there is high foot traffic.

Koreaboo reported that these advertisements are located around buildings, subway stations and airports.

They’re all over Korea. You have to be getting embarrassed by now. This won’t stop either. You can throw how much“damage control”but we blinks will come right back. @ygofficialblink @ygent_official#YG_말대신_행동으로_보여주세요#BLINKsFightForBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/rlcxdPaXlC — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) December 19, 2019

The Blinks are seeking better treatment for BLACKPINK.

The group lacked a full-length album, solo projects for all the members, broadcast appearances and two comebacks in 2019 as they were promised.

They did not get what they were promised even though they are popular and have earned millions of dollars for YG Entertainment with their songs.

This is not the first time that Blinks have done something for BLACKPINK.

To show their displeasure, they mounted a digital billboard that airs the group’s music videos on loop outside YG’s building in Seoul.

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. They released their single album Square One spawning Whistle, their number one song in South Korea as well as Boombayah, which was their number one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

In 2019, the group is the highest-charting female K-pop act on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, peaking at number 41 with Kill This Love. BLACKPINK is also the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The group is also the first female K-pop group to have four number one singles on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart.

Their song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the most-viewed Korean music video in the first 24 hours on YouTube. In January 2019, it was the most viewed music video by a K-pop group on the website. BLACKPINK is the most-subscribed music group on YouTube as of September 2019.