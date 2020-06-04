BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy breaks records on YouTube and Spotify

- Advertisement -

American pop star Lady Gaga and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK recently collaborated on a new track called Sour Candy, according to malaymail.com.

Since its release, the song has broken records on YouTube. The audio clip of Sour Candy is reported by Forbes to be the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration on YouTube with more than 21.8 million views within 24 hours after its launch.

The record had been held by Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande for their music video Don’t Call Me Angel. It was for the soundtrack of the Charlie’s Angels reboot last year.

The numbers for Sour Candy are still climbing, with the latest figure at 44 million views. The track also scored BLACKPINK the title of biggest debut for a song by a girl group in Spotify history with more than 3.67 million streams on its first day. Its members are Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.

Sour Candy, which is one of the tracks of Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, hit the iTunes chart in 57 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the UK.

It had been rumoured that a music video would be released soon after Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK went online to drop clues that a Sour Candy-related treat would be shared on June 2. Lady Gaga’s stylist Nicola Formichetti shared with Vogue magazine in an interview on May 29 that the music video for the track had not been filmed yet.

Lady Gaga, 34, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, shared that she was the one who approached BLACKPINK to collaborate and she saw the group as four powerful women she adored. BLACKPINK responded that they were happy to collaborate with her. Lady Gaga added that it was an exciting collaboration and she wanted to celebrate with them because she loved powerful women like them.

In Sour Candy there are parts sung in Korean by the girl group and the 11-time Grammy winner complimented the BLACKPINK’s vocal abilities. Lady Gaga said that she was stoked to hear BLACKPINK translate the song in Korean and she told the girls that the part was creative and fun. /TISG