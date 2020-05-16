BIGBANG’s Taeyang talks about marriage and his album in a documentary series

- Advertisement -

Taeyang, a member of South Korean boy band BIGBANG just revealed a thrilling teaser of his upcoming documentary series. The singer’s first documentary White Night showcases over 215 days of Taeyang’s life leading up to his military enlistment.

A trailer was released on 14 May 2020 as a sneak peek of his journey. In White Night, viewers get to see a behind-the-scenes view of the production and release of the singer’s 2017 solo album White Night, followed by his solo world tour and his marriage to Min Hyo Rin.

The trailers starts off with Taeyang sharing his aspiration to keep working and growing as an artist. It then continues showing people around Taeyang talking about his love for music and his outstanding work ethic. In the trailer, viewers get to see the other side of Taeyang, his passion for food and his extroverted personality. There is also a scary incident where Taeyang gets injured during his world tour.

The singer also revealed why he wanted to marry actress Min Hyo Rin. He said that even now, Min Hyo Rin is the only person who continues to change Taeyang as a person and those changes makes him into a better, more fully-formed person. That led him to wanting to spend the rest of his life with her.

At the end of the trailer, Taeyang said that instead of saying that he wants people to recognise and see his true self, he thinks it is good if they can naturally see who he is as a person and that is the goal he wants to achieve. White Night will be airing on 18 May 2020 at 7pm KST.

Born as Dong Young-bae on 18 May 1988, Taeyang (which means sun in Korean) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. He appeared in Jinusean’s music video Ayo and started training with YG Entertainment at the age of 12. Taeyang then made his debut in 2006 as part of South Korean boy band BIGBANG six years later.