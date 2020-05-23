BIGBANG’s T.O.P and Kim Gavin rumoured to be dating

- Advertisement -

The Internet is abuzz with rumours that BIGBANG member T.O.P is dating newcomer actress Kim Gavin. News spread like wildfire after Sina, a Chinese media outlet posted a photo of T.O.P with his arms around Gavin’s shoulder. The photo was uploaded on her Instagram by the rookie actress but has now been removed. However, that did not stop netizens from making screenshots of the photo and sharing it online. Eagle-eyed fans noted that T.O.P posted a photo of himself wearing the same outfit during his birthday celebration last November. With that, the fans figured out that the photo might be an old one.

Fans headed to Gavin’s Instagram account to find ‘evidence’ that the pair have been dating for some time. The fans compared T.O.P and Gavin’s photos on Instagram, noticing the patterns that were alike. For example, places where they went, matching outfits and couple merchandise among others. It came to fans’ attention that T.O.P had removed several photos from his Instagram account.

Since the rumours started, BIGBANG’s agency YG Entertainment was asked to shed light on the matter. In a statement, YG Entertainment said that it is difficult for them to confirm anything regarding their artistes’ private lives. The agency then asked for fans’ understanding. Gavin’s label SM C&C said that they cannot confirm the reports. Gavin starred in Mnet’s Love Catcher 2. Gavin signed with SM C&C since February as an actress.

- Advertisement -

Born as Choi Seung Hyun on 4 November 1987, T.O.P is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. Previously he was an underground rapper before signing on to YG Entertainment and debuting as the lead rapper for K-pop band BIGBANG in 2006. BIGBANG is one of Asia’s best-selling acts and is one of the best selling boy bands in the world. When BIGBANG was in hiatus in 2010, T.O.P and fellow member G-Dragon collaborated to release the album GD&TOP. T.O.P also released two singles as a solo rapper, Turn It Up and Doom Dada. /TISG