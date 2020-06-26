Beloved Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat will not contest GE2020

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh revealed today (25 June) that Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat will not contest the impending General Election, although this does not mean that he is retiring from politics.

Mr Png joined the WP in 2006 and was fielded as one of the WP’s candidates in East Coast GRC in the 2011 General Election. The WP’s five-man team lost to the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) with 49,429 votes (45.2%) compared to the PAP’s 59,992 (54.8%).

In 2012, the WP announced that Mr Png would be it’s candidate in the 2012 Hougang by-election. Mr Png went on to win the by-election by 13,460 votes (62.1%) to 8,223 (37.9%). Mr Png successfully retained his seat in the 2015 General Election.

Over his years serving as MP, Mr Png earned a reputation as a credible and beloved MP and town councillor in the eyes of Hougang residents, who were served by veteran WP MP Low Thia Khiang for two decades. The WP is still planning on defending its Hougang stronghold, albeit with a different face.

