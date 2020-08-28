Bella Hadid speaks about battling Lyme disease

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently spoke about her daily struggle with Lyme disease and how she goes through it. According to her, she faces at least 10 symptoms every day without fail. Using Instagram Story, Bella shares her drastic symptoms on her social media account. “The truth. The invisible disease…” Bella wrote on her Instagram Story, resharing a graphic from “Palestine on a Plate” author Joudie Kalla. In the graphic, it shows the many symptoms that those with Lyme disease can face. Bella showed which ones she battles with.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” the now 23-year-old model wrote. She said that she often faces symptoms like headaches, brain fog, insomnia, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, and weight gain and loss.

Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid — who is currently dating British singer Dua Lipa — also has Lyme disease. Yolanda Hadid, mother of Bella and Anwar shared about them having Lyme disease in 2015. Yolanda, who was formerly part of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills talked about her children’s battles with Lyme disease at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York.

“When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me,” said Yolanda.

Born as Isabella Khair Hadid on October 9, 1996, Bella Hadid is an American model. She was voted ‘Model of the Year’ in 2016 by industry professionals for Models.com. Bella was born in Washington, D.C. to real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid. She was raised in Los Angeles, California. Yolanda is Dutch while Mohamed is Palestinian.

Through her father, Bella claims descent from Daher Al Omer, Prince of Nazareth and the Sheik of Galilee. Bella has two siblings, an older sister named Gigi, who is also a model, and a younger brother, Anwar. She has two older half-sisters, Marielle and Alana, from her father’s side.