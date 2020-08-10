Bella Hadid calls out New York police for not wearing masks

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Bella Hadid took to Instagram expressing her frustration over New York police for not wearing masks during the coronavirus. The photo showed the model taking a stroll with her mask on while a group of policemen without face masks are seen in the background. Bella was just enjoying some fresh air in the city when she saw the policemen without masks. The 23-year-old model uploaded the photo of three policemen on Instagram Stories, captioning: “U guys look goofy.’

She then captured more officers meeting outside without masks on. “Hi @NYPD masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….:),” she wrote in her post. Bella is known for being opinionated apart from her glamourous modelling career. The model recently highlighted the plight of Beirut after a disastrous explosion happened in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4.

“My eyes and heart are crying for you Lebanon. Over 150 people dead, thousands injured or missing…I am sorry you have to endure this kind of disaster my brothers and sisters…I will be sending donations to the Lebanese Red Cross, as well as ALL of the smaller organizations in Beirut from the last slide of this post,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

“I hope you will join me. 300,000 people have been displaced and have become homeless. This explosion is coming during one of the hardest times for Lebanon in history…with an unprecedented economic crisis and famine, political unrest, homelessness, the pandemic and the unemployment rate plummeting we NEED to support the people of Lebanon.”

She continued, “Helping from within, through these smaller organizations can help pinpoint what necessities are most needed and where they can be sent, exactly. We need to continue to speak on this crisis, #PRAYFORLEBANON but most importantly, We need to collectively support immediate humanitarian relief. Stand UP and stand TOGETHER. I love you all out there. Beirut—I am wrapping you in a golden blanket of light and strength. I see you and support you. I am sorry,” she concluded. /TISG