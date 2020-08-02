Bella Astillah welcomes her second child and introduces her to fans on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Malaysian celebrity Bella Astillah safely gave birth to her second child on Saturday (July 18) but her husband Alif Aziz was not present to accompany her during the birth.

Two weeks after delivering her baby daughter, the singer finally introduced her beautiful bundle of joy for the first time to her followers on Instagram. Bella posted a number of photos of herself with her two children, including her first son Ayden Adrean.

In the caption, Bella wrote, “So precious and small. Welcome to the world, little princess Ara Adreanna.”The 26-year-old continued, “Being a mom made me so tired. But still, I’m happy. I feel blessed, Alhamdulillah,” she wrote. Bella also paid tribute to her mother Eina Astillah for preparing a hand-made dress made especially for the baby the night before the photo shoot.

In the comment section, many netizens left positive remarks towards her daughter in the photos. Some even named her “The mini version of Bella Astillah”, complimenting the baby’s cuteness.

Singer Aliff Aziz, could not be with her because he is in his home country of Singapore and the border is closed as a result of Covid-19 circuit breaker measures.

Just days before the birth, Bella, 26, had shared that even though the family members had not seen each other for months, Aliff, 29, had not shirked his responsibilities. Sharing with BH Online, Bella said that her husband often reached out to her and their three-year-old son Ayden Adrean to say “hi”. Bella said she also had her parents and siblings around so she would not be lonely although she had to go through pregnancy and childbirth process without Aliff by her side.

Bella said that, despite the distance, the couple remained in contact. “Even though we are living far apart, that doesn’t mean that Aliff neglects his role as the head of the family. We communicate every day through voice and video calls. He has been taking good care of me as well as the baby,” she emphasised. /TISG