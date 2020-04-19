Bella Astillah shares about coronavirus symptoms and Aliff Aziz

- Advertisement -

Bella Astillah was recently in an Instagram Live interview with mStar where she shared about herself as well as the situation with Aliff Aziz. Bella went for a checkup after noticing that she had symptoms of coronavirus. Luckily, she tested negative for COVID-19. The 25-year-old mother of one said that she had fever for three to four days and that was when she quickly sought health screening. She is relieved that she did not contract the virus.

The doctor that treated Bella told her that her throat was swollen so that she needs to drink more water and that her lips were affected due to ulcer. The doctor then diagnosed that it was just a common fever. Fans asked about Bella’s ex Aliff Aziz during the Instagram Live session. It could be because Bella’s latest song Tenang’s lyrics hinted that the couple have reconciled.

Bella denied that Tenang was about Aliff Aziz. The Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh star said out of respect to family members from both sides, she did not want to reveal about her personal matters.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah said that everyone knows that she has been hurt before. She took it as a learning process instead of feeling down and her ‘spirit was awakened’. She added that she will not reveal anything whether if they are together or not.

Bella then shared that it is not her intention to lie about the relationship but she has learned from previous mistake. She used to reveal everything personal on social media but now she is more careful and will lessen the amount of personal matters online.

She ended the chat by saying that she needs to respect both of their families and that when the situation improves, they will definitely share it. /TISG