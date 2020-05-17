Behind-the-scenes of Korean drama Fix You

- Advertisement -

Lee Hyang Hee, the writer of medical drama Fix You recently spoke about the premise of the drama, working with the cast and other things. KBS 2TV’s Fix You is a story about psychiatrists that do not cure patients but rather, heal them instead. Shin Ha Kyun plays psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon while Jung So Min plays musical actress Han Woo Joo who has anger issues.

Lee Hyang Hee wrote Fix You because according to her, everyone has emotional pain just that it has not been diagnosed yet. She added that people are usually not used to sharing their hurt feelings. Even though Fix You is fictional, Lee said she wrote it with hopes that it comforts people who are emotionally hurt. She also hopes that it will open up minds about psychological health.

The challenges that she faced while writing the drama is that she was concerned that mistakes would come up about patients compared to a producer’s intention so she was cautious about that. For the drama, Lee tried to write it warmly from the patients’ perspective. The patients’ cases in Fix You were not just from books and papers but from patients and psychiatrists.

Lee said that she had a chance to work with actors she desired to work with in Fix You. Actors like Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho and Park Ye Jin were some of the actors Lee wanted to work with. When she was writing Lee Shi Joon’s character, she thought about Shin Ha Kyun. With him in her thoughts, she was able to perfect the role. Lee said that Jung So Min had the water and fire image that character Han Woo Joo had.

In Dong Hyuk, the character that Tae In Ho played was hard to portray as he was always walking on thin ice. But he managed to surprise Lee with his outstanding performance. Lee also thought about Park Ye Jin who played character Ji Young Won. The actress was able to convey her character’s rationality and warmth. Lee was glad to be able to work with these actors. /TISG