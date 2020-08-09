Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle commented on Kate Middleton’s wedding

- Advertisement -

The moment Meghan Markle met Prince Harry in London in the summer of 2016, she was in love almost immediately. Even though the former actress had her own public profile as cast member of TV series Suits and an activist, Meghan had no idea about the hoopla surrounding Harry’s life.

The pair was able to keep their relationship a secret for a while. But as soon as the romance was leaked to the press, the mania started. In October last year, Meghan shared that she had no idea what she was getting into when she married into the British royal family.

Back in 2011, Meghan was also perplexed by the obsession with Kate Middleton and her royal wedding to Prince William. It may seem that Meghan and Harry are smitten by each other but Meghan is very realistic when it comes to marriage as she has been married previously. The relationship between the Sussexes may not have worked if both Harry and Meghan did not agree about resigning from their roles as senior working royals.

A source shared with Daily Mail, “Meghan said they made it seem like this is the way it is, deal with it.” “Harry had been dealing with it far too long. She said he wasn’t going to let this destroy her life and their marriage.” One of the reasons why Meghan went through so much in the royal fold is because of its steadfast traditions that seemed unyielding even though they don’t necessarily serve the people that must live under them. Being married to Harry was not going to fulfill her on its own. She needed a full life to thrive and she could not do that living in England as a senior royal.

Sami Wunder, a relationship expert told Express, “It is easy to see that Meghan is not looking for Harry or this marriage to complete her. She may have given up her Hollywood career due to royal protocol but the woman continues to keep herself busy and involved with several charitable interests and even flew all the way to New York to enjoy her baby shower with her own set of personal friends. She is not going to be the woman that looks up to Prince Harry to fulfill each and every one of her needs, as many first time married women would do.”

It may seem that Meghan did not understand the obsession with her life and she was equally befuddled when people were obsessed with Kate when she and Prince William tied the knot about ten years ago.

In 2014, Meghan wrote about society’s obsession with Kate. She said on The Tig,

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Nobody would have guessed that a few years later, Meghan herself will be caught in the middle of a royal storm.