Before Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian appeared on this reality show

Kim Kardashian West has been the star of the popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past 12 years. The series propelled the star to fame but it was not the first reality show she was part of back in the day. Kardashian West appeared in Paris Hilton’s reality show The Simple Life. At a young age, Kardashian West dreamed of becoming famous reality star one day.

“When I was like 11, 12 years old and The Real World came out, I told my best friend, ‘Oh I need to be on a reality show,’” she told Weathsimple magazine in 2018. “I was like, ‘We’re going to sign up for The Real World.‘ And she was like, ‘Okay, well I’m not, but I’ll help you make your audition tape.’ And I was like, that’s it.”

She may have had big dreams at a young age but she knew that becoming a star does not happen overnight. Her parents stressed on the significance of working for the things you want and Kardashian West was prepared to put in the work to achieve her dreams. In her teenage years, Kardashian West took on some jobs before becoming Paris Hilton’s stylist and part-time closet organiser in the early 2000s.

Kardashian West had several appearances on The Simple Life, from 2003-2006. Following her job as Hilton’s closet organiser, Kardashian West started partnering up with the producers to create a show focused around her family. It was an idea that momager Kris Jenner originally pitched. Not long after that Ryan Seacrest decided to develop the idea. In August 2007 it was announced that the Kardashian-Jenner clan would appear in a yet-to-be-titled reality show on E! described as a “new non-scripted family sitcom.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E! in October 2007 turning all members of the family and their significant others famous. Since then, there has been 18 seasons of the show with 256 episodes and five specials. Season 19 is due to premiere in September 2020. Kardashian West’s dream of becoming a reality star came true thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She is one of the most highest-paid and most famous TV personalities.

The KKW Beauty mogul is not just a reality star but also the owner of cosmetics, fragrance, and shapewear lines, a social media maven, and a mother of four. The reality star is also working toward becoming a lawyer by doing a four-year law apprenticeship. Kardashian West may be living the life she always wanted but she still faces the drawbacks of fame every now and then. In 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint and that incident changed her perception about living life in the public eye.

Since that traumatic experience, the reality star has tried to keep things more private, while still letting her fans and followers into her life.

“I never say my whereabouts. And if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside,” she explained to Weathsimple magazine. “I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave. I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband.” /TISG