Beach trip confirms it: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dating

Los Angeles — Supermodel Kendall Jenner flaunted her trim figure in an all-beige outfit as she joined her new boyfriend Devin Booker for a night out with friends.

On Thursday, it appeared that she made her relationship with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard official during a trip to meet their buddies at The Little Beach House Malibu, a member of the Soho House chain of elite clubs.

Kendall sported a low-key, minimalist outfit. The 24-year-old showed off her toned arms and a glimpse of her flat tummy in a beige apron top that had strings dangling down to her waist. She paired the top with high-waisted beige sweatpants that flared at the bottom. She also wore beige flip-flops.

Kendall had a brown, croissant-shaped handbag and a grey sweater to protect from night breezes. She had her brown locks styled straight and parted down the centre as they cascaded down her shoulders.

As for Booker, the 23-year-old opted for a more casual look in a baggy white T-shirt and olive pants with red, black and white Nike sneakers. He also wore a white mesh baseball cap backwards.

The couple got there in Kendall’s silver convertible Mercedes G-Wagon.

The Little Beach House Malibu is a private club that only allows members to bring one guest each due to the pandemic. However, many of the Soho House locations allow non-members to dine in their restaurants. Kendall and her companions did not wear masks or practise social distancing despite the pandemic.

Last month, Kendall took a road trip with Booker to Sedona, Arizona, which strengthened rumours of their relationship. The duo have also been flirty on social media. After she posted a boomerang of herself recently with a strawberry emoji, Booker commented: “I like strawberries.”

Booker previously dated Jordyn Woods, who was kicked out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan after Khloe Kardashian’s then-partner Tristan Thompson kissed her at a party.

In the past, Kendall has dated a number of men and it appeared that some of them were basketball players. She also dated fellow celebrities, such as One Direction member Harry Styles in 2013. They split up in 2014, reconciled the following year but broke up for good in 2016.

After that, Kendall started seeing Blake Griffin, a basketball player. They dated in 2017 till 2018. Another basketball player that she went out with was Ben Simmons, with whom she had an on-off relationship.

Kendall also had a string of other flings. /TISG