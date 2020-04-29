Audio House salesman adapts to circuit breaker, shifts to online selling

- Advertisement -

The circuit breaker measure has not only forced people to stay within their homes, but has also forcefully ushered in the paramount need to adapt to the so-called new norm, as the Covid-19 pandemic has changed multiple aspects of society as we know it. With the shift in how people behave, gather, and go about their daily lives, business are now having to exercise the qualities of resilience and adaptability in order to stay afloat during such an unprecedented societal change.

For Lee Jun Xian, a salesman at electronics store Audio House, the circuit breaker has definitely turned life around. Being in a business that normally entails face-to-face encounters with clients, now that most are staying home, 23-year-old Mr Lee has had to adapt quickly.

Faced with challenges such as the unfamiliarity of customers with online purchasing, Mr Lee had to forge a close relationship with technology in order to adjust to everything. “For certain products like TVs, where I cannot demonstrate the picture quality and the actual product, I found it more difficult to introduce some of the differences to customers who enquire about it,” he shared. However, thanks to his resilient attitude, he’s come a long way since the beginning of the circuit breaker.

“I’ve learnt to use online platforms such as Zoom to run internal meetings with my managers,” he said, also sharing that he’s learnt to move his sales encounters to online platforms such as Whattsapp. “I’ve (also) tried a new platform to sell items – through Facebook live bidding. It is completely new to me, and really not easy, but I’ve learnt a lot.”

When asked what his thoughts are on how his line of work will be affected in the long run, Mr Lee said he thinks consumer behaviour will change drastically. “I foresee that…our customers will be more used to online shopping,” he said. “That will definitely change my job nature..who knows–I may be able to work from home in future.”

Though at the onset of the circuit breaker, Mr Lee had his own worries, luckily for him, not only had his company already made a move towards being more online-shopping oriented, but at a time of economic uncertainty, Audio House assured its staff that they would continue being paid. “Fortunately, Audio House has invested in a completely cashless online purchase platform since 2017, and since then, even when customers shopped at our showroom, they had to purchase through our online platform…all of us had to familiarise (ourselves) with this online platform…and this platform is the key to my sales job from home now,” Mr Lee shared. “At first, I thought that (I’d) have no income for the month due to (the) Circuit Breaker, but thereafter, Audio House reassured us that we will not have (a) paycut and (that) we will still receive our commissions regardless of the sales situation. I’m really very grateful for that.”

Though there have been challenges along the way and he is still working on fully-adjusting to the “new normal” as a salesman, Mr Lee is thankful for the SGUnited spirit he has witnessed in customers. “They give us more time to check on the product details and get back to them without complaining. They are also very patient with my colleagues especially those who have children at home, where they can be heard during the calls,” he said, also sharing that customers are patient when it comes to delivery schedules being packed. “(W)e really appreciate all (their) kind understanding.”

With regard to people’s electronic needs during the circuit breaker, Mr Lee reminds them, “Nowadays, even essential household electronics items can be purchased online, so do stay home during this period, and let us help you.”