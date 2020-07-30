Attention K-drama lovers, here is a chance to show your love

- Advertisement -

K-drama lovers, here is an opportunity to share your love for Korean dramas. The Korean Embassy in Singapore has launched the K-Drama SG Online Fest where fans of Korean drama can be creative by sharing their favourite Korean drama moments via video. The initiative was organised to unite, excite and reward fans of Korean drama. Fans can record (maximum 90 seconds) and share their favourite Korean drama moment to stand a chance to win. Be it a cover, reaction, parody or voice-over, use your most creative ideas to participate in the competition. The competition runs from now till August 9,2020. Up to SGD7,000 worth of gifts to be won.

This is Singapore’s inaugural K-Drama Online Festival and it is the third initiative by the Korean Embassy to lift Singaporean spirits in the midst of the coronavirus through the online hype of the Korean wave in Singapore. This is following the successful run of the first online K-Pop and K-Food Online festival. The festival aims to share the love of Korean dramas as well us the culture, language and artistic talent.

The ambassador of the Republic of Korea Ahn Young-jip said: “I am looking forward to seeing Singaporeans’ creativity through the first K-Drama Festival. K-Dramas have ranked top among Singapore’s most popular content thanks to the people of Singapore who supported and loved K-drama continuously. This festival is a small token of appreciation to K-Drama fans in Singapore. With the energy of K-Drama, let’s stay healthy and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic together”.

The love for Korean dramas has grown internationally and has now become an essential source of entertainment. Impersonate your favourite Korean celebrities or do a funny parody to impress the judges. The world is your stage for Singaporean participants. Record a short clip in either English or Korean featuring your favourite Korean drama scene(s) and submit the link to your video entry via the online submission form on the website. Do your best and use your artistic flair to show your love for Korean dramas.

All submissions will be reviewed by the organiser, with the judging criteria based on your video content’s fun and creative element, as well as Korean linguistic level (if applicable) amongst other factors. For more information, please visit the official website at http://www.kdramasg.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj75-_gU-z4&feature=youtu.be