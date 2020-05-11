Aspiring lawyer given an MC to stay home for 5 days but still goes out for “exam”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community kept close watch on an individual who showed off his medical certificate in social media only to flout the instructions a few hours later for a supposed exam.

On Sunday (May 10), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared an Instagram story of a man who received his medical certificate complaining that the allotted days were too much. “I only want today MC, why you give me five days,” read the caption on the screenshot of the MC. “Uncle even you gave me five days I also can’t use la…sienzzz.”

The MC came from Health First Family Clinic in Jalan Membina and contained the remarks, “Required by law to stay home for 5 days.”

A few hours later, the guy posted another photo of him on a train, allegedly on the way to an exam. He posed for a selfie with the caption, “Add oil for the final final last last module!!!!”

Netizens quickly got to work tracking down the individual and discovered that he was an aspiring lawyer. “Future lawyer in progress but break the law now. Win liao,” commented Vincent Ng. “You made a wrong decision. Best of luck to you. Now you will be facing a major examination,” said Deep Kawana, and not the type of exam the guy attended.

Bunda Singh spelt it out for him, “Those who do not comply (with the MC) will be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to a six-month imprisonment, or both. They can leave only to seek medical attention.”

Numerous others mentioned how those who flouted circuit breaker laws not only got their work permits cancelled but also permanently barred from working in the country. “Singapore takes a very serious view of those who flagrantly breach our circuit breaker laws,” said David Lim.

Many noted that it was a mistake of the person to post the information online for the public to scrutinise. “It’s like robbing a bank then displaying the loot,” explained Eid Hassan. The guy tried changing his Instagram username and deleted his recent posts, but netizens were hot on his trail. The screenshots were already circulating online, including his latest social media account names.

It appears that a member of the public already submitted a police report of the incident based on a thread in hardwarezone.com.sg.

<Reader's Contribution>This guy got mc to stay at home for 5 days but he still go out for "exam"Dunno what's wrong with these irresponsible people, cannot stay at home even when sick? Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, 9 May 2020

