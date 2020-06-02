Ashraf Sinclair’s widow uploads first photo of late actor since his passing

- Advertisement -

The widow of the late Ashraf Sinclair, Bunga Citra Lestari posted a photo of him with her followers for the first time since his death. The late actor was seen smiling in the photo on Instagram with his hands covered in colourful paint. Bunga captioned the photo saying that she missed him each and everyday. The photo garnered one million likes and there were many comments from Bunga’s famous friends and followers who sent prayers and condolences to her and her family.

Aishah Sinclair, the sister of the late actor wrote in a comment that he is their angel. Ashraf came into their lives, blessed it and then left. On the first day of Raya, Bunga went on Instagram to show how thankful she was for being able to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Syawal with her family. Her late husband was not forgotten. In the post she thanked Allah for the chance to celebrate the fasting month and Eid with her family. She asked for God to take care of Ashraf and said that her family misses him.

Ashraf Sinclair passed away at the age of 40 on 18th February after suffering from a heart attack. He leaves behind his wife and his son. Born Ashraf Daniel Mohammad Sinclair on 18 September 1979, Ashraf is a Malaysian actor who played the role of Eddy in 2005 film Gol & Gincu. He is of English and Malaysian ancestry. Ashraf rose to stardom after winning the second runner-up spot in Hero Remaja in 1997 when he was 18.

He acted in a Petronas commercial named Kasut Gombak in 1998. Ashraf was also a host of Box Office Now which aired on ntv7. The actor also starred in Gol & Gincu The Series and Realiti. Together with his sister Aishah and his best friend Sazzy Falak, they started an entertainment company called SinclairFalak Sdn. Bhd. He was also a venture partner of 500 Startups, a global venture capital seed funder.

On 8 November 2008, he married Bunga Citra Lestari, an Indonesian singer. They met when he was hosting Beat TV and when Bunga was promoting her album in Malaysia in 2007. The couple have a son Noah Aidan Sinclair, born on 22 September 2010.