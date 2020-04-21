Ashraf Sinclair’s loved ones describe life in past 2 months

- Advertisement -

Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair passed away on Feb 18 this year and his family, friends and fans are missing him dearly. On Saturday (April 18), the Sinclair family paid tribute to him on Instagram, sharing how they have been coping these two months.

His mother, Khadijah Abdul Rahman, said they had not stopped praying for his widow Bunga Cinta Lestari and son Noah (including the extended family in Jakarta). She added that the two of them will continue to treasure Ashraf’s positive attitude in life and to live again with happiness, gratitude and always in contribution.

The late actor’s sister Aishah said that not a single day has passed without them thinking about him and that time heals but it still hurts the same. The radio host added that she found Ashraf’s voicenote in her Google Drive and that hearing his voice helped her ease her pain but it reminded her that there is a void in her heart that will never be filled now that he is gone.

Brother Adam uploaded a photo of them when they were young. He thanked Ashraf for the times he carried him, and there were more than a few times. He added that he has ventured in something new and that Ashraf will be proud of him. He ended the post saying that he loved his elder brother.

Adam and Yuna (Ashraf’s sister-in-law) launched Tiny Class recently on Instagram. Followers can learn more about the creative industry during the lockdown period on the virtual online class. Adam taught a session on how to conceptualise music videos, while Yuna hosted an Introduction to Songwriting class.

The popular singer-songwriter also posted a tribute of photos and videos taken during their New York trip. Ashraf had warned the family of the Covid-19 outbreak before it stormed the world. Yuna’s favourite memory of the family was in Disneyland.

Yuna wrote a tribute to Ashraf, saying that he was so loved and that their family is still so confused that he is gone. Everyone is still in shock and are still struggling to let him go. However, they have to and settle for pictures, videos and memories.

This is her post dedicated to him:

Adam left a comment that his brother loved Yuna even before he met her and that Ashraf was happy for them both. The first time Adam went to the US was because of Ashraf and he will always be the couple’s Cupid.

Ashraf passed away from a heart attack in Jakarta. He was 40. /TISG