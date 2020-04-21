Ashraf Sinclair’s loved ones describe life in past 2 months

Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair passed away on Feb 18 this year and his family, friends and fans are missing him dearly. On Saturday (April 18), the Sinclair family paid tribute to him on Instagram, sharing how they have been coping these two months.
His mother, Khadijah Abdul Rahman, said they had not stopped praying for his widow Bunga Cinta Lestari and son Noah (including the extended family in Jakarta). She added that the two of them will continue to treasure Ashraf’s positive attitude in life and to live again with happiness, gratitude and always in contribution.
The late actor’s sister Aishah said that not a single day has passed without them thinking about him and that time heals but it still hurts the same. The radio host added that she found Ashraf’s voicenote in her Google Drive and that hearing his voice helped her ease her pain but it reminded her that there is a void in her heart that will never be filled now that he is gone.
Brother Adam uploaded a photo of them when they were young. He thanked Ashraf for the times he carried him, and there were more than a few times. He added that he has ventured in something new and that Ashraf will be proud of him. He ended the post saying that he loved his elder brother.
Adam and Yuna (Ashraf’s sister-in-law) launched Tiny Class recently on Instagram. Followers can learn more about the creative industry during the lockdown period on the virtual online class. Adam taught a session on how to conceptualise music videos, while Yuna hosted an Introduction to Songwriting class.
The popular singer-songwriter also posted a tribute of photos and videos taken during their New York trip. Ashraf had warned the family of the Covid-19 outbreak before it stormed the world. Yuna’s favourite memory of the family was in Disneyland.
Yuna wrote a tribute to Ashraf, saying that he was so loved and that their family is still so confused that he is gone. Everyone is still in shock and are still struggling to let him go. However, they have to and settle for pictures, videos and memories.
This is her post dedicated to him:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Abang Ash, it’s been 2 months, we still can’t believe you’re gone. I look at these pics and I can’t believe we were given that chance to hangout with you in NY, one last time. I sometimes think about you and @bclsinclair coming to LA, hanging out with us like that was going to happen again. I was always looking forward to Ash and Bunga’s random trip to LA. We’d always be on standby when that happens. Ash, you were right man. Covid19 is no joke. We’ll never make fun of your masks again- when Adam puts it on now I always remember when he made fun of you at the airport for wearing them. You would’ve enjoyed seeing him wearing one now LOL. Ash, he misses you so much!! My favourite memory of you guys is still Disneyland. We were exhausted & by the end of the day on our drive home I could see you, Bunga & Noah passed out in the backseat with all your mouths open- That was priceless!! What an honour it was to have you as my brother in law. You were always such a cool dude!! Always lookin sharp. Always knowing something we don’t. Always working on something. You carry yourself in a way that no one can ignore your presence. A great public figure & a role model to all. A wonderful son, brother, husband to Bunga, dad to Noah. The truth is Ashraf, you are so so loved that we are still so confused that you’re gone. Still in shock. And still struggling to let you go. But we know we have to, and settle for pictures, videos and memories. I remember when I was having trouble with work & we were all talking about it in our apartment. You gave me all this advice and right before you guys left for LAX, you turned around and said “Never let anyone lowball you. You are so valuable because there is only one Yuna.” I never had a brother, Ash. But what a perfectly brotherly thing to say to me when I needed it the most. You gave me & Adam a hug, and left. What a rockstar. I want you to know that now.. we pay it forward. You were always lookin out for us. Now, we’re lookin out for others. We miss you & love you Ash, we never stop praying for you. We’ll continue driving Bunga & Noah anywhere they want in LA anytime. Don’t u worry, your littlest sis gotchu. Al-Fatihah ❤️
Adam left a comment that his brother loved Yuna even before he met her and that Ashraf was happy for them both. The first time Adam went to the US was because of Ashraf and he will always be the couple’s Cupid.
Ashraf passed away from a heart attack in Jakarta. He was 40. /TISG