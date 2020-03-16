As post about Najib’s ‘second wife’ goes viral, woman involved files police report for her protection

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur—After a post on social media alleging that Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had taken a second wife went viral, the woman shown in the post filed a police report for her own safety.

Pictures of a woman named Noorhaiza Abdullah, who is in her 50s, together with Mr Najib has been circulating on social media and on messaging apps.

In the photos, she is identified as the former Prime Minister’s second wife.

It was confirmed by Wangsa Maju OCPD Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail that Ms Noorhaiza has filed a report. He added that the report has been forwarded to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The Star quotes him as saying , ”Yes, we have received the report and have opened investigations. The MCMC has also been notified about the case.”

The woman denied that she is married to the former Prime Minister, The Star added, having seen the report she lodged. She also said that the Facebook page that had posted the photo of her together with Mr Najib had alluded that the two were married.

Ms Noorhaiza also said that one more picture was circulating online, with a caption that congratulated the two on their nuptials.

She filed a report with the police as she is now in fear for her own safety, and is asking the police for legal action to be taken against those who put up the posts on Facebook.

The Facebook post seems to have been taken down, although screenshots are still available.

According to the Malaysian Insight, Facebooker Hamizura Osman had posted a photo of Ms Noorhaiza with the former Prime Minister that was captioned, “Congratulations Boss ku, sweet young wife”.

It seems that this photo has already been taken down.

The post had said that the marriage ceremony had taken place in the house of one of Mr Najib’s brothers and that the marriage had occurred with the consent of Mr Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansour, “Rosie (Rosmah) must have given her consent otherwise this will not happen.”

But several of Ms Noorhaiza’s friends have also taken to Facebook to defend her, whom they say is a target of slander, “Our friend Noor Haiza Abdullah got slander (sic) together with dsn. Not only the one who posted this slander but the comments are the same as rude. Let’s teach them!,” wrote one.

Another friend wrote, “The plague of slander is worse than the epidemic of coronavirus! It is difficult to slander and persecute women!

In this case, whatever it is, I still support you Noor Haiza Abdullah stay strong sis, Allah knows everything.”

One Malaysian wrote that she could hardly believe that Mr Najib’s wife Rosmah could agree to such a thing, “Anyway I still do NOT believe this Bosskurrkurr married another woman. It’s impossible Madam Boss allows (sic) it. 😄”

Madam Rosmah is widely perceived to have been pulling the strings during Mr Najib’s term as Prime Minister, and was greatly influential, to the point of attending meetings with world leaders. —/TISG

