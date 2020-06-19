As motorcyclist cries out for help after road accident, bystander filming the incident asks if he’s Chinese

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Vehicular accidents are hard enough and require everyone involved to keep calm and help those who are in danger. This is why it was very surprising that when a collision between a taxi and a motorbike resulted in the motorcyclist trapped under the cab, obviously injured, one bystander who captured the aftermath of the crash on film was recorded asking, “Are you Chinese?”

On Tuesday night (June 16), a road accident occurred between a TransCab taxi SHC5866A and a motorcycle at Jurong West Street 24. The motorcyclist ended up under the taxi.

Witnesses to the collision were stunned and looked for ways to help the motorcyclist. One witness in particular, began to record the incident.

On his video, which has come out on the Roads SG and SG Road Vigilante sites , the cries of the motorcyclist can be loudly heard.

The man then starts speaking in Malay and sounds like he’s praying. He then proceeds to ask the motorcyclist, “Wait, wait, wait… you wait, you wait… are you Chinese?”

The motorcyclist does not answer, but the man continues with his video, and keeps on praying.

After a bit, the taxi driver can be seen trying to use his car jack to lift the cab up to pull the motorcyclist out from under the cab. Other men are nearby to assist as needed.

- Advertisement -

Others ask around if anyone else has a carjack.

Rather morbidly, the man taking the video pans the camera around to focus on the blood of the motorcyclist on the other side of the taxi.

According to roads.sg, the taxi driver failed in his attempt to lift up the car.

The video of the bystander then cuts to members of the SCDF arriving on the scene, who use their equipment to lift the car so that the man can be extricated, while an ambulance stands by to give the motorcyclist medical attention.

A second video on roads.sg, presumably not taken by the man who had recorded the first video, showed the SCDF at work rescuing the trapped motorcyclist.

He was brought conscious to the National University Hospital.

According to crowdsourced news site Stomp,the SCDF arrived at the scene of the collision past 8pm on Tuesday night and found that someone had gotten “trapped near the front wheel of a vehicle”.

STOMP quotes a spokesman from SCDF as saying that they had “rescued the trapped person using hydraulic rescue tools.”

Police are investigating the incident, and a representative from Trans-Cab said that the taxi company will aid with investigations.

It is still unknown whether the motorcyclist is indeed, Chinese, and why it seemed to be so important to the man who recorded the incident. —/TISG

Read also: Video goes viral of the before-and-after moments of motorcycle-car accident