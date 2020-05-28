Armed teens who broke circuit breaker to settle dispute may be jailed for 5 years

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Ten teenage males and one female are now facing up to five years of jail time for having an unlawful gathering as well as breaking circuit breaker restrictions. The teens met on Monday (May 25) at Boon Lay POSB to settle a dispute.

They were charged in district court on Wednesday (May 27).

According to court documents, several of the teens brought knives to the meeting, which occurred at the POSB ATM Block 221 Boon Lay Place shortly past eleven o’clock in the evening, TODAY Online reported.

The young people, who are all between the ages of 16 and 19, had allegedly come together for a “settlement talk” over a previous dispute. But the settlement talk turned into a fight, wherein some teens wielded their knives, which is why they face one count of joining an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon as well as another offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Four of the them have had prior trouble with the law, and were involved in a rioting incident on the evening of March 12 at Boon Lay Interchange.

- Advertisement -

The lone female, 17-year-old Phoebe Chu, met with Leong Wei Zhi, 16, Tan Wei Hao, See Huan Foo and Jerome Tan, aged 17, along with Glenn Wong Jun Yi and Jovan Pang Zhiquan, both 18 at Block 221 Boon Lay Place on Monday night. All of the aforementioned males had knives in their possession.

Ms Chu’s group had intended to meet up with Cyrus Lim, 17, Keith Ser Sheng Kai and Lum Qi Xuan, both 18 and Seth Lim, 19, to have a settlement talk.

It’s unknown whether the second group of young men were also carrying knives.

Another young man, Muhammad Zulfadhli Latip, who was said to be part of the second group of youngsters, was listed in the charge sheet but was not charged in the district court along with the other 11.

The teenagers are set to appear in court again on June 17. Some have been remanded for investigations.

The teens are facing six months of jail time and/or a fine of as much a S$10,000 for having violated Regulation 6 of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Regulations 2020.

And for joining an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon, the group are facing five years of imprisonment as well as a fine, caning, or a combination of penalties. —/TISG

Read also: Netizens agree with ST Forum letter writer on doubling punishments for circuit breaker flouters