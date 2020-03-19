“Are you guys not ready?” — Some disagree with SDP call not to hold GE now

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Democratic Party, in a view echoed by other opposition parties, has again called on the authorities not to hold a General Election at this time because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online response to the call, however, has been mixed — with some agreeing and others countering the SDP’s argument.

The party had on Tuesday (March 17) issued another statement on whether or not the General Election should be held while the country is still dealing with Covid-19 cases.

The party argued that the influx of people from Malaysia, between the time its Prime Minister announced a lockdown on Monday and the time it was implemented from Wednesday, posed a threat to the well-being of Singaporeans.

If infections escalate to a point where thousands need to be quarantined or issued Stay Home Notices, these voters would… Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

“The whole GE process will be thrown into chaos,” it said. “The voting process will be riddled with irregularities and results disputed. What will this do to the nation going forward?”

Furthermore, the SDP argued that the pandemonium brought about by the pandemic would “obscure grave and long-term issues such as foreigner influx, housing, job security and the cost of living that need to be nationally debated”, and that an administration put into power “based on political opportunism” would eventually tear Singapore apart. The party ended its statement with a call to hold the election after the pandemic is controlled.

Some netizens agreed with the SDP, recognising the necessity of prioritising the united effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite its insistent call to hold elections at a later time, not everyone rallied behind the SDP’s call. A handful have countered the opposition party, saying that it is better to hold elections while the circumstances are not so bad yet.

Another Facebook user, Dorris Chee, took the SDP’s statement as a reason to doubt the party’s preparedness for the polls.

/TISG

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!