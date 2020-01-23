Apple is developing a low-cost iPhone to be launched by March 2020

- Advertisement -

Apple, Inc. is reportedly developing a new low-cost iPhone. The new model will be assembled in February and is targeted for release by March 2020.

The California-based tech giant aims to release the new low-cost iPhones ahead of its 5G model roll out later in the year.

Bloomberg reports that the new low-cost iPhone will have a similar appearance to the 2017 iPhone 8 model with a 4.7 inch screen.

In addition, the new phone model is rumoured to feature the latest A13 processor chip with 3GB of RAM but will not include Apple’s Face ID for biometric authentication.

- Advertisement -

Read: What you need to know about the new iPhone 11, including its lower price

The new low-cost iPhone is Apple’s second foray into more affordable phone models since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016. The new phone will possibly be priced similarly to the iPhone SE at US$399 (S$538) when it was first launched.

Currently, Apple’s cheapest phone is the iPhone 8 priced at US$449.

Cheaper iPhone models may be Apple’s attempt to compete with emerging Android phone markets in China and India.

After the launch of the low-cost mode, Apple aims to release a new set of high-end phones featuring 5G connectivity, faster processors, and 3D cameras by late 2020./TISG