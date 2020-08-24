Another fire breaks out, this time at Tampines HDB flat

- Advertisement -

About 70 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the 12th floor unit at Block 809 Tampines Avenue 4 on Aug 21. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the blaze broke out at about 1.15pm, and involved contents in the unit’s kitchen.

Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses showed thick black smoke rising from the highest floor of the housing block. Flames were seen from one of the flat’s windows while debris fell to the ground.

The SCDF said that it evacuated 70 residents from neighbouring units as it worked to put out the fire. Revealing that “about two people self-evacuated from the affected unit” prior to its arrival, the SCDF said that there were no reported injuries and that all evacuated neighbours have since returned to their homes.

The authority added that it extinguished the blaze using one water jet and that it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is at least the third fire that has broken out in housing estates, this month. About 40 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a flat at Bedok Reservoir Road on 7 August. Days before that, on 1 Aug, a roaring blaze broke out at a Senior Activity Corner, located at the void deck of Block 105 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4.