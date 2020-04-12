Aniston adds 3 laughing emojis to ex-boyfriend Mayer’s social media account

- Advertisement -

Friends star Jennifer Aniston “stalked” the social media account of her former boyfriend John Mayer, according to dailymail.uk.com. The duo began dating in 2008 but called it quits in 2009.

Aniston, 51, recently joined Mayer’s Instagram Live show, during which he spoke about the late singer Bill Withers.

Mayer said that whether Withers was talking to you or an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything Withers said was useful. Withers passed away on March 30 at the age of 81. What Mayer said next caused Aniston to add three laughing emojis to an account with nearly 20,000 followers.

The 42-year-old Grammy winner had said that 4 per cent of what he said was useful, while 100 per cent of the things Withers said were useful.

Aniston and Mayers met at an Oscars party in 2008. They dated for awhile before reuniting in 2019 and breaking up the same year. They were spotted in February leaving the same restaurant but separately.

When they split, Mayer had some negative things to say about the actress. In an interview with Playboy, he said that he was sorry the relationship did not last. He added that, in some ways, he wished he could be with Aniston but he could not change the fact that he needed to be 32.

Mayer said that he was tweeting while Aniston did not. Rumour had it that Mayer was dumped because he was tweeting too much. He added that Aniston’s success came before TMZ and Twitter and that the Golden Globe actress hoped she could go back to 1998.

Aniston shared her side of her story with Vogue, saying that Mayer had to put that out there that he dumped her, especially because it was her and not just some girl he dated. She said: “I got it. We are human.” However, Aniston had good things to say about her ex, that he was a wonderful guy and they cared about each other.

Aniston then said that there was no malicious intent and that she cared deeply about him. She revealed that the pair talk and adore one another. Aniston did not have social media like Mayer noted 10 years ago but, in October, she joined Instagram.

Millions of fans followed her and her first photo had millions of likes. The Internet broke down when her account started gaining an overwhelming amount of fans. Instagram apologised for the technical issues.

Aniston’s Instagram account beats Mayer’s by more than 26 million followers. /TISG