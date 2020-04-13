Angry reaction to video that “teaches” how to press lift buttons with foot

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video trending of someone teaching others how to press lift buttons with the foot has roused anger online.

It was shared on Sunday (April 12) by the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff. “Another Covidiot using his dirty leg to press lift button,” read the caption.

Did he even care about the rest of his neighbours who will have to touch the buttons?

Social media has been the hub for people to share positive and uplifting news amid the Covid-19 pandemic, during which many people face restrictions and lockdowns. It is also the place where unacceptable behaviour is highlighted.

Those who saw the lift video called for the person to be tracked down and punished.

“This kind of people born with zero brain cells, use the slipper to press the buttons (are) the worst,” said one person. “Idiots wanting to become superstar on social media. Why not zoom in on your ‘pretty’ face for everyone to see,” said another.

A man said someone did the same thing in his condominium and that photos of that person were posted all over the building.

One person noted that the culprit would be spreading the virus without infecting himself.

One woman suggested other ways to press lift buttons if the worry was they may be dirty.

If HDB residents are still worried about touching lift buttons, perhaps they can find some comfort from a statement on April 2 that the Changi Foundation had donated 650 litres of a powerful solution that is capable of self-disinfecting an area for up to 90 days. The coating has been applied to 1.5 million lift buttons in 26,000 HDB lifts around the country.