Angelina Jolie unaffected by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion at SAG Awards

It is no secret that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston used to be married to each other. Brad Pitt then moved on to Angelina Jolie but that marriage did not work out either. Recently at the SAG Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were reunited so if you are wondering what was Angelina Jolie’s reaction to that, read on.

According to HollywoodLife, Angelina Jolie was unperturbed about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion. Jolie saw Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston holding hands backstage at the ceremony and it did not bother her.

A source said that Jolie does not care about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion because she knows that they are just friends.

In September 2016, Pitt and Jolie called it quits but their divorce has not been finalised. Nevertheless, they are legally single under California law. Jolie feels unaffected by the reunion. After Aniston’s 50th birthday party, Pitt reportedly started hanging out again in February 2019.

Keeping a low profile, Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party in December last year. Since their divorce in 2005, the SAG Awards reunion was the first time they were photographed together. At the awards, Pitt had won for his role in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, while Aniston won for The Morning Show. The photos were taken after they won and they looked happy to be around each other.

Fans of Aniston and Pitt were ecstatic when they saw photos of Pitt holding Aniston’s hand. She also looked like she had a finger curled under his lapel. Nobody knows if there was anything happening between them romantically.

A source said that the Angelina/Brad/Jennifer discourse has gone on for long enough and that Jolie has moved on from that.

During the awards, Pitt made a joke saying that he was a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and does not get along with his wife. He also joked that he was going to add SAG Award winner to his Tinder profile.

Jolie is keeping a level-head by not reading about herself online. She is just focused on her children and work.