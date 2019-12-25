Angelina Jolie stayed in LA so that children can see Brad Pitt for Christmas

- Advertisement -

When it comes to their six children, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are keeping a united front with plans to spend the holiday at home in California.

44-year-old Angelina Jolie is not planning to travel with her family this Christmas so that her children can see their father, the 56-year-old Brad Pitt.

According to an insider close to the actress, Angelina feels that it is important for the children, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, to see their father for Christmas so she made sure to be in L.A. for the holidays for that to happen.

The insider says the couple will share time with the kids equally over Christmas exactly like they did last year.

Hollywood Life reports that Brad is looking forward to a ‘no drama holiday’ with his kids and ex.

18-year-old Maddox is also expected to be around during Christmas although the now-legal teen is living away from home to pursue his post-secondary education at South Korea’s Yonsei University.

Maddox was adopted by Angelina when he was seven months old in Cambodia and he is the closest to Angelina. When Angelina dropped him off at college, she was very emotional. In a video in August, the Oscar winner said she was leaving and she was trying not to cry. The video was filmed by a fellow student. Angelina then said it seems like a great school.

Brad was not around during Maddox’s milestone move and he was left out of Maddox’s college plans. Maddox joined his mother at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Japan back in October which is only a short two hour and fifteen minute flight.

The Christmas season is a special one for the Jolie-Pitt children who are already missing their big brother days after he left home.

Maddox have a strained relationship with father.

The paparazzi once asked if the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star would be visiting him at school. Maddox replied that he doesn’t know about that and what is happening. When the reporter asked if his relationship with Brad was over, Maddox said that whatever happens, happens.

Two years after Brad and Angelina announced their shocking split in September 2016, they agreed to a custody arrangement in November 2018.

They are yet to finalise the divorce, with reports saying they are struggling to come to an agreement around several assets, including Chateau Miraval (also the home of the popular rosé wine).

Angelina is frequently seen out and about with her children in Los Angeles since the split, however, Brad has not been photographed with them for some time.