Angelina Jolie shares about her divorce with Brad Pitt

- Advertisement -

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her divorce with Brad Pitt, saying that it was the right choice for the well being of their six children.

Angelina told Vogue that splitting up with Brad was the right choice and it was crucial for the well-being of their six children. The actress went on saying that her six children were strong and brave. Before their split, the couple adopted three kids, Maddox, Zahar and Pax in 2002, 2005 and 2007. They then welcomed Shiloh, followed by twins Knox and Vivienne into the world.

The Maleficent actress shared with Vogue that it was crucial to be open and share things to become a strong family and share tight bonds with your loved ones. Angelina and Brad got married in 2014 but they split up in 2016. Their breakup was shocking for the Hollywood industry and fans and followers of the celebrity couple were saddened to hear the news of their divorce.

- Advertisement -

Angelina revealed that she does not speak about pregnancy with her adopted children but she tells them about how she went on to find them. She added that it was magical to look into their eyes for the very first time. She said that words like adoption and orphanage are used as positive terms.

An insider for USWeekly said Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. It was reported that she told Harper’s Bazaar she has to stay in LA because of Brad. It was reported that Brad caused the lives of their children to turn upside down. The daughter of Jon Voight did not want to marry the 55-year-old Oklahoma native in the first place and she said she is never going to get married anymore.

It is reported that Angelina is lashing out at Brad, depicting him as calling all the shots and deciding the beauty’s fate even though she has her own life and career. An insider shared that the family used to lead a nomadic existence before the divorce because of Angelina’s restlessness. The insider added that Brad wanted stability for the kids while Angelina wanted to give them an idyllic childhood by showing them different countries, languages and experiences. /TISG