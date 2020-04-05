Angelina Jolie says son Maddox will return to studies in Korea

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Actress Angelina Jolie says her 18-year-old son Maddox will return to his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul after completing his quarantine and when the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves, according to hollywoodlife.com on Wednesday (April 1), citing a Korean news report.

The 44-year-old, speaking to DongA Daily, the leading media outlet in South Korea, said many countries had imposed lockdowns or quarantines, which resulted in the temporary closure of schools, including Yonsei University, where Maddox is pursuing studies in biotechnology.

Jolie revealed that she was glad about Maddox’s choice of university and that he will continue with his studies there as soon as everything is back to normal. She said Maddox is studying Korean and Russian for the time being.

Jolie noted that close to a billion students are out of studies because of the closure of schools and universities. She said there is an urgent need to aid students to continue their studies. Distance learning could be an option so that the students can obtain their qualifications.

Jolie cares for six children, whom she shares with former husband Brad Pitt. Maddox is the eldest, followed by Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The actress hopes that everything will turn out better in spite of the current pandemic.

On another note, she told the DongA Daily that she plans to explore and learn more about South Korea. She said she likes the country because it has culture and values even while being successful and modern. /TISG