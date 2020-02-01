Angelababy and husband donate more money after criticism from netizens

- Advertisement -

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, celebrities everywhere have been lending a hand by donating money and goods to help those in need in the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.

Actress-model Angelababy and her husband Huang Xiaoming reportedly donated money to buy masks for medical staff in Wuhan.

News Straits Times reported that netizens were not happy with the initial donation from the Chinese power couple.

The Siyuan Poverty Alleviation Fund disclosed their act of kindness on Weibo last week and netizens criticised the amount of the donation by Huang, 42 and Angelababy, 30 (whose real name is Angela Yeung Wing).

Huang and Angelababy donated 200,000 yuan which was not enough according to netizens.

A commentator wrote that the couple could spend 200 million yuan (39,352,283 SGD) for their wedding but when China faces a crisis, they can only donate 200,000 yuan (39,352 SGD).

After being criticised, the couple donated another 800,000 yuan, totalling the amount to one million yuan.

Angelababy and her husband got married in 2015 and they share a son together.

Angelababy’s marriage was rumoured to be on the rocks.

The speculation came after news of Huang was embroiled in a stock price manipulation controversy last year.

After six years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2015 and had a baby in 2017.

They first met through a mutual friend in 2009 at a karaoke bar.

Their wedding was attended by 600 people including prominent guests such as Ni Ni, Li BingBing, Wang Jianlin and Jack Ma.

Huang proposed to Angelababy in the United States with a Chaumet Josephine Aigrette Imperiale ring and it is worth over $8 million dollars.

He also surprised Angelababy on her 25th birthday with flowers and a HK$2.3 million Lamborghini.

Before dating Huang, Angelababy was in a four-year relationship with celebrity William Chan.

She was also linked to K-pop star G-Dragon.

Huang announced their wedding by posting their marriage certificate on Weibo. /TISG