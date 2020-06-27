An auction made Justin Bieber $434,000 richer

- Advertisement -

An auction for regular people means earning a few dollars off eBay. For celebrities like Justin Bieber, an auction means earning six-figures by selling one of his treasures. The singer is still wildly popular among fans despite getting into trouble these past few years. For fans of Bieber, there is no limit to spending on something the singer has owned before. In an auction recently, Bieber became USD$434,000 (SGD 604,692) richer.

Taking a look at his background, Bieber is a Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to stardom when he signed a record deal with Usher. The singer started his career as a YouTuber and local talent show contestant. He then became the first solo artist ever to create four Top 40 singles before releasing an album. In 2009, his debut album My World became platinum worldwide. However, he went down the wrong path and started becoming a bad boy.

2015 marked the comeback of Bieber and he released a number one song, “What Do You Mean?” The singer then started collaborating with other singers such as Luis Fonsi. This year he broke records when his Changes album made him the youngest ever to have seven albums hit the top of the Billboard Hot 200. Bieber has invested in a collection of luxury cars. For his sixteenth birthday, Puff Daddy bought him a USD$200,000 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.

Bieber added to his collection by buying a Lamborghini Aventador, a performance beast that can go zero to 60 in a measly 2.9 seconds when he was 18. Another sweet ride added to his collection was the Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS. This 571-hp engine and sleek design usually come with a price tag of $115,000 to $500,000. The singer likes to customise his cars too and he owns an Audi R8 with a complete custom leopard print paint job.

Bieber put up one of his cars for auction and fans were delighted over the 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia on display. The car would be pricey if it was fresh from the car lot and this particular car was a blue one with a custom widebody. According to Hot Cars the Barret Jackson auction was excited to see how high the bidding would go, seeing that it had the Justin Bieber keepsake element.

The Ferrari sold for USD$434,000 and Bieber went home with a few extra bucks in his pocket. He was present at the auction and he helped promote the car. The car was his first Ferrari and he said that he owned the car for almost two years. Sharing with Charity Motors, he said that he had to say goodbye to his baby. The singer also added a pair of his “old Calvins” in the car and an exclusive pair of tickets to one of Bieber’s US concerts. /TISG