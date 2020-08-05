Amos Yee continues to defend pedophile rights after promising to change his ways

- Advertisement -

Amos Yee, or ‘Polocle’ as he now prefers to be called, has revealed that there will be no change in his activism for pedophile rights even though he promised to change his old ways, in a recent blog post.

In a blog post published after he promised to turn over a new leaf, Yee wrote about why people should defend pedophiles. The 21-year-old shared an anecdotal story about a 14-year-old having a relationship with an adult and made the absurd point that making pedophilia illegal harms children. He appealed:

“The injustice pedophiles face – needs to end. We need to remove laws that penalises sexual acts completely based on age – so that a pedophile who never caused any harm to a child would never be unfairly imprisoned. “And more importantly, we need to end the hatred and discrimination society has towards pedophiles – so that both children and pedophiles – can finally feel accepted – safe – and free to love.”

A small segment of people who supported Yee’s outspokenness were turned off after he began advocating pedophile rights. His latest post disappointed netizens who had hoped Yee had truly changed, after his last heartfelt message about changing his ways.

In that previous post, Yee had revealed that he was diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder while in an immigration jail in the United States and reflected that his narcissism and attention-seeking ways were a facade hiding his self-hate.

He said: “And what I ultimately discovered was that narcissism, is actually a form of self-hate. Some people might mistake narcissists as people filled with confidence and self-love, so much so that they have to brag about it. That’s not true at all.

“What’s really happening is: I didn’t feel adequate, I didn’t feel loved. So behaviors like whoring attention, and boasting about myself, were ways to try to prove that I’m good enough, because I didn’t think so. All to escape from the fact that inside, I actually hated myself.”

The young Singaporean felt that it took him such a long time to realise his weaknesses because he also has admirable traits like being courageous to speak out on issues others were afraid to discuss. Promising to change his ways, he said:

“Well like most experiences in life, it has both good and bad, and so I’ll do my best to fix the bad, while continuing the good. The attention-whoring, narcissism and general unlikable attitude, I’ll fix. But the uncompromising desire and courage to share the truth despite hatred, because I know that in the long-run my message will help others and fulfill a purpose greater than myself, I’ll keep.”