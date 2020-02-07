Amidst Wuhan virus outbreak, woman caught smearing blood in Yishun lift

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman has been caught on CCTV smearing bodily fluids on a public area in Yishun.

A post by All Singapore Stuff on February 4 (Tuesday) is making rounds on social media and garnering disgust from netizens. “Who the c*bai go and imprint your blood stain on lift doors? Now got Wuhan virus hor, can dun leave your bodily fluids everywhere anot? Gross,” read the caption.

A woman has been found vandalising the lift door panels of a residential estate with bloodstains (presumably hers).

Fortunately for the residents in the area, the woman has not thought of smearing the bodily fluids on the elevator buttons, which would increase the risk of contamination. The blatant disregard for public safety is quite alarming, especially during a time when everyone is steering clear from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that originated from Wuhan, China.

The Nee Soon Town Council of Yishun has printed an advisory with the following announcement:

Town Council have been receiving feedback with regards to vandalism of bloodstain on the lift door panels. We have viewed the CCTV footage and identified the offender. Kindly refrain from committing such acts. We will not hesitate to take further actions should this incident repeats.

Photos of the bloodstains, which appeared to small blots on the lift doors were also posted on the advisory. Pictures of the woman caught in the act were also attached.

According to Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng who was speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the woman is a repeat offender. She had repeatedly been vandalising the lift panels over the last few months. Cleaners would then remove the stains only to discover more after a while.

“We didn’t fine her or take action because we want to give her a chance,” noted MP Ng. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed to avoid any harassment toward the woman, added the MP Ng. If she ignores the advisory, however, the town council will proceed to take action.

Netizens were appalled by the woman’s actions and demanded for immediate action to be taken against her.

The Nee Soon Town Council is taking precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak and had been tasking cleaners to disinfect public areas such as lift handles, mailboxes and playgrounds at HDB blocks.

Below is a post by the town council’s Facebook page which includes a checklist of ways how to keep safe:

