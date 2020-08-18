Ambulance jet landing at Seletar Airport causes rumours that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in SG

- Advertisement -

Manila, Philippines—On Sunday afternoon (August 16), Harry Roque, spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that there was no truth that the President had left the country over the weekend.

Mr Roque gave no context for his statement but merely said that President Duterte is in the Philippines and is “closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country”.

The Philippine News Agency added that the President has been in the country since November of last year, after returning home from the 35th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Thailand.

On August 10, President Duterte was in his hometown, Davao City, for a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. This was his most recent public appearance.

Mr Roque said on August 15 that the President will make an announcement on Monday, August 17, concerning new quarantine classifications for the country’s capital, Manila, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as four other provinces nearby.

The announcement from Mr Roque that President Duterte had not left the Philippines may have been due to reports on social media on Sunday concerning a medical jet that departed from Seletar Airport and landed in Davao City on Sunday afternoon, and returned to Seletar that evening.

Lawyer Josef Leroi Garcia posted screenshots from popular flight tracker flightradar24.com showing the jet’s journey that day. He wrote, “A LearJet 60 with Serial 7C01D7 and callsign VH-AND operated by Medical Aviation Services, a subsidiary of UK-based Specialist Aviation Services, took off from Singapore Seletar Airport and landed in Davao City today afternoon. It took off from Davao City late this afternoon, presumably bound for Singapore again.”

A LearJet 60 with Serial 7C01D7 and callsign VH-AND operated by Medical Aviation Services, a subsidiary of UK-based… Posted by Josef Leroi Garcia on Saturday, 15 August 2020

“Still currently tracking the medical jet which is now near Sandakan, Sabah.

The jet ambulance eventually lands on Seletar Airport at 8:09 pm.”

Mr Garcia made no mention of the President in his post, but in a later comment, he wrote in the vernacular that it was being rumoured among the overseas Filipino workers in Singapore that President Duterte was there.

After some time, a statement from the Presidential spokesman saying that the President was in the Philippines was released.

In a story about Mr Roque’s announcement, the Philippine Daily Inquirer wrote, “However, it was not immediately clear where the supposed reports came from and why the President allegedly had to leave the country amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has already sickened over 161,000 people nationwide.

On Monday morning, August 17, Mr Garcia reposted the screenshots of the flight track of the jet ambulance from the previous day and wrote in Tagalog that for the record, he had not said that it was President Duterte who had been on board the jet. —/TISG

