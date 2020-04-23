Alongside the rise in coronavirus cases, racism rears its ugly head in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Singapore—How a country that tried to do everything right at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak only to see the number of cases rise in a marginalised sector of society has become a lesson to the rest of the world. Hopefully, nations are doing something about overcrowded communities where social distancing is nearly impossible in order to prevent the same spike in cases Singapore experienced.

But along with the rise in cases in Singapore’s foreign worker community is the underlying problem of racism raising its ugly head again and again, with Singaporeans showing attitudes such as intolerance, prejudice, and even disgust.

Ironically, some Singaporeans seem to have failed to consider that it is the influx of migrant workers that made the country’s success possible, as they’ve come from countries such as Bangladesh and India to do the menial, lower-paid positions that locals simply do not want to do.

However, as an article in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) points out, the racist attitudes in Singapore shifted along with the particular community affected.

During the first wave of infections, which was brought by the Chinese, especially those who came from Wuhan, the disease’s epicenter, Singaporeans showed an aversion to Chinese visitors and tourists, with the article mentioning even taxi drivers refusing rides to passengers from mainland China.

This xenophobia was reflected around the world, with even Singaporean Chinese affected by it, as with the case of a young Singaporean student beaten up by locals in London who blamed him for the coronavirus.

SCMP goes on to say that tourists from Europe also experienced discrimination in Singapore at the same time that countries such as Italy and Spain became coronavirus hotspots, although this did not last very long.

And then it was the foreign workers’ turn to experience some degree of discrimination, beginning with domestic workers, who were urged last month to stay home on their days off, while not expressly forbidden from getting together with their fellow maids.

At that point, before current circuit breaker measures were implemented, Singaporeans could be trusted to move about freely, while domestic helpers, who were believed to be possibly less than hygienic in their gatherings and could therefore spread the coronavirus, the author of the article opined, were being asked to stay home.

One might argue that it is not only in Singapore that racism has become an issue during the coronavirus crisis. It’s a problem that has been present from the early days of the outbreak when xenophobia appeared against people who looked Asian, regardless of whether they were Chinese or not.

In France, #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus trended on Twitter when the Vietnamese and Cambodians, as well as the Chinese, felt the need to defend themselves against suddenly hostile attitudes against them.

And Singaporeans themselves have been the victim of racism, as experienced by the student in London, and even more recently, a young Singaporean university student and her Malaysian friend were victims of a racist attack in Melbourne, Australia.

In China, where the virus began, racism has also appeared against Africans, who have been refused service in restaurants, and even evicted from their residences, due to coronavirus fears.

In the end, whether racism is a Singaporean or a global issue matters little. But whether it’s allowed to stay after the coronavirus is eradicated is something everyone can do something about. And if we don’t, it could cause deeper problems than any virus ever could. —/TISG

