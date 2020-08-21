Alleged scammer abducted in Little India by four men

- Advertisement -

On August 16 in Little India, four men got out of a white Audi before bundling a Ferrari driver into their car and taking off.

Around 9pm, the driver of a red Ferrari had parked the car in a service road off Verdun Road when a white Audi with four men in it pulled up in front. The men reportedly got out of the Audi and confronted the Ferrari driver before making him kneel and bundling him into their car.

They sped off immediately after, with the Ferrari being left where it was.

Witnesses who spoke to Wanbao reported that there was no shouting and that the incident was over in seconds.

Police said in a statement on August 19 that officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department had established the identities of the suspects through ground inquiries and follow-up investigations.

The police are investigating four men who are aged between 31 and 33 regarding their suspected involvement in the wrongful confinement of the Ferrari driver.

Wrongful confinement is defined as restraining a person in a way that prevents him from proceeding beyond certain circumscribing limits. In Singapore, persons found guilty of wrongful confinement can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the four men held the victim to demand the return of a sum of money that the Ferrari driver reportedly stole from them in an e-commerce scam.

The driver was charged with one count of cheating and the charge sheet names the driver as Andrew Lim Zi Kai, 29. He had allegedly cheated a woman on Carousell of S$350 for a hotel booking package at Marina Bay Sands that was never delivered.

Court documents revealed that the investigations against him are ongoing and he could face nine more similar charges.