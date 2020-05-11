All TCM halls can re-open from May 12, says Health Minister

- Advertisement -

Singapore — All traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) halls can reopen from May 12, according to Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong on Friday (May 8).

The announcement was made at a press conference of the multi-ministry task force on the Covid-19 crisis, according to channelnewsasia.

This follows the reopening of around 130 TCM halls from May 5 due to the Government’s decision to alleviate some of the circuit breaker measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The halls that reopened last week were required to have registered practitioners.

With the reopening of those halls, however, the authorities had received feedback from some elderly people that they had to “travel too far” to get to one.

The issue was brought up in Parliament on Monday (May 4) by MP Lee Bee Wah. She had asked Mr Gan why pharmacies were not required to close at all, why dessert shops would be allowed to reopen on May 12 and yet most TCM stores would still be closed.

Mr Gan noted that he had promised Ms Lee that he would look into the matter.

According to the report, Mr Gan said: “I have asked the Ministry of Health to do a review, and I’m happy to share that from May 12, TCM medical halls will be allowed to sell retail products.”

He added: “This will provide more convenience, especially to our seniors.”

Mr Gan stressed that all the TCM halls that re-open must implement social distancing measures and other safety precautions. /TISG