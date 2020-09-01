Ahn Jae Hyun will not be in Season 8 of New Journey To The West

- Advertisement -

Korean drama New Journey to the West has confirmed its cast for the latest season. It was reported on August 31 that Ahn Jae Hyun will not be starring in the eighth season of the show. A New Journey to the West staff said, “We’ve spoken with Ahn Jae Hyun’s side and came to the decision that he will not be with us this season.” They added, “The members of the seventh season will be joining us for the next season.”

The confirmed cast for the eighth season includes Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, WINNER’s Song Mino and Block B’s P.O. Initially filming was scheduled to start in August but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Born on July 1, 1987, Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean model and actor. The actor is known for his roles in TV shows such as You’re All Surrounded, Blood, Cinderella with Four Knights, Reunited Worlds, The Beauty Inside and Love with Flaws. On March 11, 2016, it was confirmed that Ahn has been dating his Blood co-star Goo Hye Sun since April 2015. On Mary 20, 2016, the couple officially registered their marriage at the Gangnam district office and they got married on May 21, 2016.

The couple announced that instead of hosting a wedding party, they would donate the money to the pediatric ward of Severance Hospital, one of the oldest and biggest hospitals in Korea. The pair later appeared in the reality show Newlywed Diary produced by Na Young-Seok, showcasing their married life.

In August 2019, it was reported that Ahn requested a divorce from his wife. Ahn submitted an application to the Seoul Family Court on September 9, 2019 for divorce from Goo, and it was delivered to Goo on September 18, 2019. On October 21, 2019, he deleted all the photos on his Instagram account, which the media speculated to be an attempt to prevent further unnecessary issues and controversy about the divorce ahead of his upcoming TV series Love with Flaws.