After 18 years, man returns $80 he borrowed from platoon commander during NS

Singapore — All’s well that ends well, even if it takes 18 years.

A former platoon commander has posted on Facebook that he has been finally repaid the $80 that he loaned to a man during National Service.

Derick Khoo Yew Sen took to Facebook on Saturday (Jan 18) to post that the loan in 2002 was finally repaid a few days ago.

He opened his post with the words: “I am really touched!!! Waited for 18 years and finally!!!”

Mr Khoo said that, for him, the issue was not how much (or how little) he was owed, but that the man had a change of life. He said that he was “super duper happy for him”.

After their ORD (Operationally Ready Date) when they had completed their service), the two men lost touch. However, they did bump into each other from time to time over the years, and occasionally talked about the loan when they messaged each other.

The man had always said that he had not forgotten the loan and that he would pay it back some day.

Later, they re-connected via Facebook. Mr Khoo said he never gave up on the man.

He received a call from an unfamiliar number on Friday (Jan 17), asking him for his account number. He was with friends and initially thought it was a scam, until the caller identified himself.

Mr Khoo admitted that, at that point, he only believed the other man “half-heartedly”. The next morning, however, he received proof, in the form of a photo of the receipt, that the man had paid up.

He said tears flowed from his eyes. He was overjoyed that the man had finally done it and that he would not be making empty promises.

Mr Khoo gratefully and joyfully addressed the man at the end of his post.

“I sincerely hope you read this post and you must try your best as a responsible man to take care of your family and work hard for your life. 你已经踏出第一步了！加油，不能放弃！

You 👍😘 Jia you bro!

-/TISG