Advocating for hawkers, KF Seetoh says, “there’s no lockdown, so don’t go punish yourself as if there is one”

Talking about the plight of ‘mom and pop’ hawker stalls, K.F. Seetoh says, “You still can go do takeaways or sit out in spacious airy areas (where you can social distance further and better than with your family at home). Please go support them, not just in good times, but in trying times like this”.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Apr 2), the founder of Makansutra and advocate for all things hawker wrote that “On the one hand, you are all asked to stay in at home, and on the other end, retail, F&B and services are a “stay calm and carry on” situation”. He added that the situation is ironic because it becomes difficult for hawkers to continue serving food at affordable prices if there is no one buying from them.

“These SME’s little hirers (sic) form the backbone of our industry. They collectively hire millions among us. If they falter, so will many of us”, he added.

Mr Seetoh advised that many smaller establishments or hawkers were not connected to online food delivery services.

“Please think of them”, he urged, “they are just trying their level best all these years to offer you affordable and comforting food. Go tapau or eat quickly at some spacious corner”.

Mr Seetoh said, “Govt and logic need your help to stay safe, retailers still need your support to stay afloat and you need to eat well too”.

A mission he assigned himself: “I will go about asking these breed of hawkers with no outreach programs to pass their numbers, so you can call them ahead to order directly and pick up. Let me know if you know of these hawkers. I will feature them, tempt and tease you over the period ahead..so you can call and order”.