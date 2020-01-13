Adele says that she has lost 100lbs

- Advertisement -

Rolling in the Deep singer Adele is ringing in the New Year with a brand-new svelte figure. A fan, Lexi Larson who is a 19-year-old Hingham, Massachusetts local and a college student at Elon University said that Adele has lost 100 pounds. Larson met Adele when the 31-year-old singer was on holiday with Angelo, her 7-year-old son. They were having a meal at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack.

Larson said she did not recognise the Skyfall singer because of her new slim figure. Larson shared with People that meeting Adele was such a positive experience because she is happier and she looked stunning. Adele also seemed really confident.

Larson and her group of friends also spotted Harry Styles dining with friends at the restaurant. After a few minutes, Adele went to sit next to Larson and her friend, asking what can she do for the girls. Larson was so excited to talk to Adele and she invited Harry Styles to go sit with them too. They took photos with Harry and talked to both Adele and Harry for 15 minutes.

Since adopting a regular workout routine Adele is feeling happier and healthier. She has been showing off her new figure on Instagram but she has not shared exactly how much fat she has shed.

A source told Hollywood Life that Adele was learning a lot this year and that losing weight became easy.

At first, it took time be familiar with a regular exercise routine but Adele enjoys it now and it is a healthy habit she loves.

Another source said that the Grammy-winning artist feels sexier than before and that she is looking forward into the new year looking and feeling great. For Adele 2019 was tough but it was a year with personal growth.